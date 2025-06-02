'AITA for saying that my BIL and his fiancée can't sleep in OUR bedroom while we host them on their honeymoon?'

My BIL didn't really get into the specifics of why they didn't want the guest bedroom/air mattress, but the gist seemed to be "we don't think an air mattress is honeymoon appropriate."

When my husband asked me about it, I was honest with him and said I wasn't comfortable with his brother and his new wife sleeping in our bed on their honeymoon. My husband agreed with me.

Apparently us saying no to this request has caused some issue in my husband's family, particularly with his sister who is saying we should just let BIL and his future wife stay in our room as "it is THEIR honeymoon and they shouldn't have to sleep on an air mattress."