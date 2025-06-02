'AITA for saying that my BIL and his fiancée can't sleep in OUR bedroom while we host them on their honeymoon?'

I (35F) and my husband (36M) are fortunate enough to live in an area of the world that is very beautiful, and as a result, frequently visited for honeymoons. My brother in law (30M) and his soon to be wife (28F) are getting married in August and want to honeymoon in the area where my husband and I live...
...and they asked around a month ago if they could stay with us on their honeymoon. We agreed; they are family and are also tight on funds. We are happy to help and host them.
However, they asked my husband last week if they could stay in our bedroom on their honeymoon. We have a two bedroom home, and our guest room has an air mattress that is used for when friends/family stay (otherwise, it is my work-from-home office, hence why we don't have a typical mattress in there).
My BIL didn't really get into the specifics of why they didn't want the guest bedroom/air mattress, but the gist seemed to be "we don't think an air mattress is honeymoon appropriate."
When my husband asked me about it, I was honest with him and said I wasn't comfortable with his brother and his new wife sleeping in our bed on their honeymoon. My husband agreed with me.
Apparently us saying no to this request has caused some issue in my husband's family, particularly with his sister who is saying we should just let BIL and his future wife stay in our room as "it is THEIR honeymoon and they shouldn't have to sleep on an air mattress."
We love everyone in this scenario, especially BIL and his future wife, and don't want to cause a rift so my husband is sort of leaning towards acquiescing to their request, however, I am not down to change my mind on this.
It honestly really grosses me out because I believe that the reason they want our bedroom is so they can comfortably be intimate during their honeymoon on a regular, not-air, mattress.
whyallthehater said:
For the intimate things that one does on their honeymoon, they should book their own hotel.
tinybaby999 said:
NTA - their request is creepy and says it all they want to consummate the marriage on your bed. Gross, creepy and not the kind of “family” I want around.
LividIdeal791 said:
NTA — absolutely no. They can save up for a hotel. They don’t have to take their honeymoon right now, they can wait a year or so. The entitlement is extreme.
Far_Nefariousness773 said:
NTA. But I rather go somewhere cheaper to be alone with my hubby then stay somewhere pretty. Then have to be quiet during my honeymoon. Also they can always buy a floor mattress that’s foldable that won’t pop.
Objective-Fig5454 said:
NTA - it’s really kind of you to let them stay there for their honeymoon, but that doesn’t entitle them to your bed. If they want a different situation, they can pay for a hotel and stop trying to take advantage of your kind hospitality.
Chaoticgood790 said:
“There’s a bunch of hotels that would be happy to have you if you find the free guest room not adequate." NTA.
Sure-Acadia-4376 said:
NTA. Staying in a spare room is-and always has been-one of the major drawbacks of staying with someone. They’re looking for a place to stay but don’t want to pay. Well, you get what you pay for-or in this case don’t pay for.
toriori12 said:
They’re tacky for even asking. They should go somewhere they can afford a good bed if that’s their attitude. I’d rescind the offer. NTA.