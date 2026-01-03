'AITA for saying that my ex in laws need to unblock my number while they have my kids?'

"AITA for saying that my ex in laws need to unblock my number while they have my children if they want to take them anywhere?"

I 35f separated from my partner 42m almost two years ago. We have three children together ages 15, 8, 7. A lot has happened from then and until now. Without getting too much into details I’ll just say there are criminal charges and safety concerns where my ex is concerned and I have sole physical and sole legal custody of all of my children.

My ex is court ordered no contact with my children. The problem arises because his family wants to have relationships with my children which is fine as long as they respect me as the parent. However, that is not what happens.