'AITA for saying 'there goes the neighborhood' to my new neighbors without giving them context?' UPDATED

"AITA for saying 'there goes the neighborhood' to my new Middle Eastern neighbors?"

The m#th heads who lived next door disappeared some time a few months ago and I came home from work Friday to see new people moving their things in. My wife and I walked over to say hello and I jokingly said as we walked up “well there goes the neighborhood.” They kinda laughed, but admittedly awkwardly and we introduced ourselves and they introduced themselves and etc etc.

They were very nice, but when we mentioned we often have barbecues and a few of the neighbors join us, they seemed to make excuses for why they probably wouldn’t be able to make it. No big deal. We came home and as soon as we were in the door, my wife rounded on me saying how f-ed up it was that I said “there goes the neighborhood because they are Middle Eastern people!”