'AITA for saying yes to my BF's public proposal just to turn him down in private?'

"AITA for saying yes to my boyfriend’s public proposal just to turn him down in private?"

My boyfriend (24M) and I (22F) have been together for 3 years. We met in college and we’re still both in school. Things have been good between us for the most part, and we’ve talked about our future together.

The thing is, I’ve always been clear that I’m not ready for marriage yet. I grew up watching my mom struggle because she gave up her career for family, and I’ve made it a personal goal to build something for myself before I even think about marriage. He knew this. We’ve had a few emotional conversations about it, and I thought he understood.