'AITA for scaling down what I was planning for my coworker's daughter's sweet 16? She was rude to me.'

Tell her you didn't appreciate her snapping at you and you don't appreciate her daughter talking down to you like that and remind her that you do this as a business and were going to get her these favors as a gift. But even if she was a paying customer you expect to be treated with decency.

If you are certain you want to go through with the favors you can tell her you're going to do this for them because you said you would, but you think you deserve an apology.

If not, you can just confront her about the behavior and see how she responds and decide how YOU want to proceed based on that.