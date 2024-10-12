'AITA for causing a scene at the bday dinner of a woman who outed my sister?' UPDATED

A few days later I was out with my bf at a restaurant were I run into her at the bathroom. She tried taking to me. I told her I didn't want to talk to a snake like her. She kept cornering me and saying "what did I do.. No tell me... What the hell dude. Why is your sister ignoring me ". I pushed by her and she was following me. So I turned around and I lost it.

I screamed at her how she ruined my sisters life, how her selfish actions made life dangerous for my sister to live at home. She said that it wasn't her fault that my parents were a$$holes and I said that she should be ashamed of herself and she doesn't deserve the title of activist because she is a disgrace to the community.