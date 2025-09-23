"AITA for scheduling a doctor's appointment during a meeting my boyfriend wanted me to attend?"

My boyfriend owns an Airbnb in a vacation area that another company manages for him. We do use it several times a year. When we go, I end up doing yard and home maintenance, because I have the time. He spends the day working from home on his computer. So, the management company is changing hands.

They held a video meeting a couple months ago that I attended for him. It was recorded, so he could've watched it. He never asked me anything about it. They held another meeting tonight. He kept sending me email reminders about the new meeting. I told him I wasn't going to watch this time. It was his turn.