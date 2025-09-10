'AITA for scheduling a hysterectomy? People think it's unfair to my current child.' UPDATED

"AITA for scheduling a hysterectomy?"

I am a 22afab person that identifies as transgender. At 19 I was finally after two years of pain, diagnosed with both PCOS and Endometriosis. They said that the Endo was spreading into my vaginal canal, putting me at stage 3.

Fast forward to now, I'm 22. I had a rainbow baby boy last October (he's almost 1) and since I have had multiple flares with the Endo. These can keep me bed bound for multiple days at a time with no relief.

I was told recently that it is starting to spread to places like my kidneys and bladder. My OB directly advised me to look into a Radical (total) hysterectomy due to this. I mentioned this in passing to my brother 20M, not too long ago and he was appalled that I would even do that. Here's the conversation in a nutshell.