'AITA for scheduling surgery on my GF's sister's birthday and refusing to reschedule?' UPDATED

I refused to reschedule or sleep on the couch and said if she didn't want to share the bed with me, by all means she could sleep on the couch, which she ended up doing, and now she and I aren't speaking because she tells me to "f*** off AH" every time I try.

Since my gf was mad at me, I went to my mom for some comfort about the diagnosis ONLY. I didn't say a word about how my gf reacted, and if my mom had asked, I would have said my gf was upset, but not about what. She asked if my gf was going to look after me, or if I needed anything, and I said, "I don't know, the surgery is on LS's birthday, so I might be on my own."