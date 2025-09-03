'AITA for scheduling my wedding 1 month before my best friend?' 'She felt overshadowed.'

I can also see how she would feel this is really inconsiderate of you considering she has been planning for a while and you knew, but unfortunately life happens. It is good that you don't have any overlapping friends though and will help to cut any animosity.

alien_overlord_1001 said:

NTA. It sounds like you considered things, however your wedding is just a month prior to hers - where she is the bride and has her own stuff to attend to that close to her wedding - you can't realistically expect her to focus on your wedding during that time.