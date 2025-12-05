"AITA for scolding my daughter to make my other daughter feel better?"

I (38M) have two daughters - "Aspen" (8F) and "Ivy" (4F). Aspen is severely developmentally delayed, her cognitive function is similar to a baby or very young toddler's. Recently, she has been into that getting-into-things phase. Everything also goes straight to her mouth, even though we provide chewies/alternatives for her.

Recently, she has developed an interest in Ivy's baby dolls. We try to keep them out of reach, but every so often she finds a stray one. This frustrates Ivy. So when it happened today, I (lightly) scolded Aspen for taking her sister's stuff.

Of course, Aspen had zero clue what I meant, but it made Ivy feel better. My wife was very unhappy about this. She says that it was mean because Aspen doesn't know what's going on, and that she didn't deserve a scolding.