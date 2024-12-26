'AITA for screaming at my husband after he let the kids open their Christmas gifts without me?' UPDATED

Update, I Guess: Men, people on here are extreme. I should divorce my husband, my husband should divorce me, I’m being abusive, everybody, in my family needs therapy, etc. So here is the very anti-climactic update. My husband and I were cordial with each other throughout the day.

I spent most of my time hanging out with the kids, admiring their toys, playing games with them. My husband helped them with Lego assembly. We had snacks, I made dinner, we drove around looking at Christmas lights. I talked to the kids about opening the presents, and my older one apologized for not waiting for me, but he was just so excited and had to open them right away.