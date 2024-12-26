'AITA for screaming at my husband after he let the kids open their Christmas gifts without me?' UPDATED

My husband is usually a great husband and father, but I am so effing pissed right now. I don’t think I’ve ever been this mad. I woke up this morning around 8:30 when I heard the kids running around. I knew they would be eager to open their Christmas presents so I got up immediately.
I have a lot of trouble sleeping for various reasons so my husband lets me sleep in every morning and watches the kids until I wake up naturally or I have to get up to help get the kids ready for the day. He’s alone with them for half an hour to an hour. He knows what time to wake me up if I oversleep.
So I come into the living room and there is wrapping paper everywhere. All the presents are already unwrapped and the kids (5 and 7) are playing with them. I immediately started crying and walked back into the bedroom where my sadness also turned into anger, and I started screaming like crazy.
I am so, so mad. I spent so much time, thinking about what to get the kids, ordering it or driving around to find it in the stores, wrapping them and everything, and I feel like I was completely deprived of the joy of seeing their faces when they open their presents, which is one the best parts of Christmas.
My husband said he videotaped it. I screamed at him why he either couldn’t make the kids wait, or he could’ve just come and woken me up. He just said “I never wake you up in the morning” I said “it’s fucking Christmas morning. You didn’t think I wanted to watch the kids unwrap the presents” and I called him an a^%&ole.
He just said sorry, he didn’t say I overreacted. I’m really hurt right now and I don’t even know how to get over it. I don’t feel like doing anything Christmasy today. I’m so disappointed in everybody.
I guess this was more of a rant to get this off my chest, but you can certainly tell me if I was the a%$&le or not. Also, if you have any suggestions on how to mediate my hurt feelings, that would be really great. I hope you all have a merry Christmas.
Our rule for Christmas morning with our kids was always wait until mom and dad get up and make coffee before opening presents. They learned how to make coffee at an early age to speed up the process. 😂
Have five kids, four to sixteen. Wife was up until four a.m. wrapping and our smallest ones are relentless, so I slept on a mat at the top of the stairs and held the line until she was awake to do presents.
Nah, you’re NTA at all. Like, waking up and missing that magic moment? That hurts. I get why you were mad—Christmas mornings are special.
Info: Your kids are 5 and 7; this isn’t your first family Christmas. What has happened on previous years? I’m assuming you didn’t sleep through them?
germangirrl OP
This has never been an issue before. In the past, I was either up when the kids were up or they waited to open the presents, so I didn’t think it would be different this year.
YTA you’re overreacting, you ruined the Christmas Day with your petulant child behavior towards your husband. You need to COMMUNICATE with your husband. He doesn’t read minds girl. You know he never wakes you up. If you wanted him to wake you up, SAY SO BEFOREHAND! This is on you. And stop acting like a petulant child before he is fed up with your ish.
You are NOT the AH. I would have been LIVID beyond control! WTH is wrong with your husband? Try not to let it ruin your day. Sit with your kids and ask them to show you what Santa got them and give and get lots of hugs and kisses.
Maybe that will help. And for your husband, make him clean up and do the dishes alone the rest of the day and stand clear of you until you feel better.
germangirrl OP
Great advice. I am sitting with them right now and they are showing me their presents. My husband is hiding in the garage. Lol.
Edit: people seem to think that I cried and screamed and cursed in front of my children. I did not! I intentionally went into the bedroom to have a good cry. I wasn’t expecting to get so angry that I was screaming.
My husband heard me and came into the room, so yes, I did scream at him and I did call him an a^#$ole. I wish I had the same self control as so many in the comments that can control their strong emotions.
Update, I Guess: Men, people on here are extreme. I should divorce my husband, my husband should divorce me, I’m being abusive, everybody, in my family needs therapy, etc. So here is the very anti-climactic update. My husband and I were cordial with each other throughout the day.
I spent most of my time hanging out with the kids, admiring their toys, playing games with them. My husband helped them with Lego assembly. We had snacks, I made dinner, we drove around looking at Christmas lights. I talked to the kids about opening the presents, and my older one apologized for not waiting for me, but he was just so excited and had to open them right away.
I told him it was OK, but maybe next time we do it differently. When the kids went to bed, I talked to my husband about what happened and he apologized saying that he just didn’t think about it. He was busy with a project when the kids came downstairs around 8 AM. He wasn’t quite done yet and they really wanted to open the presents.
He wanted to make sure everything was safely put away and he couldn’t hold them off any longer, but really wanted to let me sleep. That’s why he videotaped it so I could watch it later. I asked him how he would feel if the roles were reversed and he said “yeah that would suck. I know I messed up. Dad brain.
Obviously, I forgave him. We have a strong marriage and can figure stuff out together. That doesn’t mean that we don’t have feelings or need to suppress them. I apologized for yelling and calling him an a&(*ole. He says he understands why I reacted the way I did. I asked him if the kids heard me yell and he said ” no, they were busy with their toys and you can’t hear stuff from up there down here anyway.”
And we already have a plan for next year. Our kids always get one present from Santa and the rest,they know, are from us or the rest of the family and friends. The gifts from Santa will be placed under the tree and they can open them at their leisure. The rest of the gifts won’t appear until everybody is present.
Thank you to everybody who had reasonable input. And while there were some intense, strange, and even downright rude comments, I appreciate all the kind words I received. There are still people out there who try to make the world a better place.