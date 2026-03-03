'AITA for screaming at my MIL when she tried to name my baby?' UPDATED 2X

When I do decide to contact you, I expect an apology for all of your bad behavior and if you want to stay in our lives, I’m going to need to see some major changes.

1) OP is my wife and the person I have chosen to spend my life with and build a family. She did not take me away from you. I do not belong to you. There is no competition between the 2 of you. Stop creating problems where there are none. OP has never been anything but respectable to you despite your abuse.

2) OP and I are the parents to LO. We are the ones who make decisions about every aspect of her life. We chose her name. That’s one of the perks of being the parents. You do not get a say!