'AITA for screaming at my MIL when she tried to name my baby?' UPDATED 2X

Okay so this has been a long time coming and I honestly feel like I’m losing my mind. Everyone in my husband’s family is calling me dramatic, but after everything that’s happened I finally snapped and now I’m the villain.
Backstory: I (28F) just had my first baby with my husband (30M) two weeks ago. His mom (let’s call her Carol) has always been a lot. I tried to be polite. I tried to keep the peace. But the woman’s been pushing my buttons for years.
Let me just run y’all through the timeline real quick: Bridal Shower: So when we got engaged, I was excited. My maid of honor threw me this sweet bridal shower—lowkey, just friends and family, mimosas, brunchy vibes. Well Carol shows up LATE, wearing white.
Like white dress, heels, curled hair. She says, “Oh I thought it was just a cute brunch theme, didn’t realize white was off-limits for showers too.” Then she proceeds to open my gifts. Literally grabbed the biggest box and opened it before I could. And then said “Oh I thought it was from me so I just wanted to check.” Girl what?
Wedding Day: Fast forward to the wedding. Guess what Carol does? Tries to give a speech at the reception. Not a toast. A full speech. She pulls out folded-up paper and starts talking about “her boy” and how “no one will ever love him the way she does.”
I literally had to get the DJ to cut her off because she was crying and talking about his ex. HIS. EX. I should’ve known then. My Birthday Party: So a year later, we had a little get-together for my birthday at our place. Chill, backyard thing. Cake, music, friends.
She shows up and says she “made a slideshow.” I thought it was gonna be cute baby pics or something. No. It was 10 full minutes of only my husband. From kindergarten to college. Not a single pic of me. Not even one of us together. And then she said “He’s always been mine. Now I guess I have to share.” Y’all. My own birthday. I walked away and cried in the bathroom like a literal teenager.
Gender Reveal: So then we get pregnant. Yay, right? Nope. We do a gender reveal with powder cannons. Carol shows up with a shirt that says “Team Boy Grandma” and a huge custom cake that SHE ordered. We had already picked cupcakes. She tried to switch them out and then got mad when we told her no.
When the cannons popped pink, she literally stormed inside. Didn’t speak to me the rest of the day. Then that night she texted my husband saying “It’s okay, we’ll try again next time and get my boy.”
EXCUSE. ME??? And listen—I get it. I do. after my daughter, I understand wanting to stay close with your kids, especially when they start their own families. I really do. What I don’t understand is trying to push other people away just to keep that closeness.
That’s not love, that’s control. And it’s not healthy. If she wanted to be included, she could’ve been. I never tried to shut her out—she did that to herself by trying to dominate everything.
The Baby Name War (Final Straw): So we had a name picked. A girl name we loved. Didn’t tell anyone cause I knew she’d have opinions. But Carol somehow found out. Don’t even know how. We were gonna name her Ivy Grace. Simple, sweet, we both loved it.
Well Carol starts calling the baby Lillian. Like outta nowhere. She bought a blanket that said Lillian. Started posting on FB calling her “little Lily.” Even had a necklace made with an “L.” I told her over and over we’re not naming her that.
So we’re in the hospital after the birth. I’m exhausted, hormonal, just got stitches. I’m laying there half asleep and my husband is filling out the birth certificate stuff with the nurse. Carol’s in the corner texting furiously.
Then all of a sudden I see her walk over and she legit tries to snatch the clipboard outta my husband’s hands. She says “You don’t need to do this now, we should talk about it first.”
I LOST IT. I sat up, screamed “NO ONE IS TAKING THIS FROM ME” and grabbed the papers. I told her to get out. I told the nurse she was banned from the room. I was shaking, y’all. My husband just stood there frozen.
Later his whole family starts calling, saying I embarrassed her, that “naming a baby is a family decision,” and that I should’ve “let her feel included.” My MIL’s now posting vague Facebook statuses about how I’m “taking everything from her” and “it’s so hard watching your child be taken from you.” AITA for blowing up?
amazongoddess79 said:
I’m going to tell you the same thing I told someone else : if they insist on seeing you as the villain, EMBRACE it. The rest of the family enables her. Your husband is backing you up. Go full “villain." Let the rest of the family know that if they give a micro inch to her they will be cut out like a cancer.
She has cast you in this role and while you are definitely NTA, I still say embrace the villain role she has forced upon you. Everyone is someone else’s villain and in this case if that means you get to live a MIL-drama free life because of it, you’re only the villain to her. The rest of her family will figure it out when she turns to torturing them since she won’t have you as her scapegoat anymore.
Dreadkiaili said:
That woman is as unhinged as the family that enables her. Your husband needs to find a backbone and either set up boundaries or go low contact. NTA.
kbd18 said:
Posts like this make me thankful for my MIL. This is UNHINGED and gross behavior from your MIL. Honestly, I would have lost it way before you did. Regardless, congratulations on your baby! Don’t let her steal the joy of the birth of your baby. Ivy grace is a beautiful name BTW, way way better then Lillian, if you ask me!
romancereader1989 said:
NTA but I need ALL the tea.
kikivee612 said:
First, congrats on your new baby!! I think Ivy Grace is a lovely name!! Second, naming a child is the parent’s job! It’s a privilege to get to have input, but once the name is chosen, that’s it! Shut up about it!
Third, MIL has created this competition with you in her head. She’s one of those moms who instead of being happy that her son found love, she’s made everything in his life all about her! What she’s been doing to you isn’t necessarily personal. She would treat anyone her son is with the way she’s treating you. She’s gone off the rails and it’s been escalating. Everything that has happened, she has brought on herself.
Good to hear your husband is now seeing it for what it is! For now though, LC is not enough. You need to hit her where it hurts. What you and your husband may not see because you’re in the middle of it is that you have all the power here. You have what she wants. Use that to your advantage.
You and your husband need to make a list of boundaries that MIL needs to follow and give her consequences and stick to it. He needs to be the one to communicate it because it will not mean the same if it comes from you.
All it will do is villainize you. He should send her a text so that it is all in writing and so she can’t interrupt him or play victim, at least until after he gets the initial message sent. Here’s an example. (Sorry my comment is so long).
“Mom, I’m reaching out because of everything that’s happened recently between you and us. I must say that I really never thought I’d have to have this conversation with you and sadly, I did not see how cruel you were being to OP until what you did in the hospital.
She kept a lot from me because she didn’t want to add any stress on my plate and I feel awful that she was trying to deal with your abuse on her own. I am disgusted by so many things that you have done to her, but this most recent issue is reprehensible and I’m honestly embarrassed by your behavior. For now, we are taking a break from you to give ourselves some time to heal.
Do not, under any circumstances, try to contact OP or myself. This means no calls, texts, emails. Don’t show up at our house and do not try to contact us indirectly by using others to get our attention. All that’s going to do is lengthen the length of your time out.
When I do decide to contact you, I expect an apology for all of your bad behavior and if you want to stay in our lives, I’m going to need to see some major changes.
1) OP is my wife and the person I have chosen to spend my life with and build a family. She did not take me away from you. I do not belong to you. There is no competition between the 2 of you. Stop creating problems where there are none. OP has never been anything but respectable to you despite your abuse.
2) OP and I are the parents to LO. We are the ones who make decisions about every aspect of her life. We chose her name. That’s one of the perks of being the parents. You do not get a say!
Since learning her name, you have made comments, started calling the baby a completely different name, bought personalized items with the name you chose and even gone as far as to post the wrong name on your social media. You then tried to stop me from filling out the birth certificate so that you could what? Sneak and fill it out yourself? Thank goodness OP saw what you were doing and stopped you!
3) You will not show up unannounced and if you are able to see the baby again, it will only be after you have sincerely apologized to OP and shown through your actions that you are making an effort to change your behavior. You will have absolutely no access to our child unless we are present.
4) No unsolicited advice and no criticism of the way OP parents our child. If we want advice, we will ask.
If you break any of our rules, you will cause additional damage to our relationship. This starts with me requesting you not to contact us. I’m very very serious about all of this. OP and LO are my number one priority and I will have no problem cutting anyone out of my life who tries to hurt either of them. That includes you!”
Standard-Debate-9307 said:
NTA. She’s trying to control YOU so she can still have her precious little boy (bleh). I’m honestly amazed you didn’t snap sooner, you’ve got more patience than I do! And I can totally understand why hubs didn’t see what was happening sooner.
Depending on which department he works in, it’s very stressful all around with long hours (somewhere between 8-12, minimum usually 10…). But I’m so glad he’s on Team OP!
CovetCat said:
Of course you’re NTA. She who pushes out the baby gets the last word on naming said baby. Nobody else had to get stitches.
This happened last week I have updates. I just don’t want to provide them if nobody is going to read it if that makes sense. First off—I never expected to be that girl with mother-in-law drama. I thought her behavior was just typical “over-involved mom” stuff, and I brushed it off for a long time.
I’m not even an online poster—my sister (who lives on here) told me I needed to post this to process the trauma because I’ve been bottling it up. And for those asking about my husband—I get it, but please don’t dogpile him.
He works an insanely demanding job (he’s a doctor), and honestly, I kept a lot of the stress to myself because I didn’t want to add to his plate. He definitely should’ve seen it sooner, but when he finally realized how far it had gone—especially at the hospital—he shut it down.
He was in shock in the moment, but he’s been on my side since. We’re trying to set boundaries now and are going low contact, even though it’s been hard. We’re still figuring it all out.
Also, after talking with my mom (she’s staying with us for the month), my husband and I decided we’re moving. We’re heading 12 hours away—back to the state where my family lives, where we first lived after we got married, and where his sister lives too. We just want peace.
Anddd I’m going to breakfast tomorrow 👀 So if y’all want an update…I might have one. Sorry it’s so long. Okay so I’m not a great online poster still don’t totally know what “blowing up” means on here but since y’all are reading, I figured I’d update.
Also , after I finish, sharing my story, I will probably never be on this app ever again . Apparently I posted this at a super convenient time, because this morning was our usual first-Monday-of-the-month breakfast with my husband’s side of the family. It’s this little tradition they do where everyone meets at the same diner before work. Super short, usually like 20–30 minutes.
Because of everything that went down, I wasn’t comfortable taking Ivy. I’m a first-time mom, so yeah it’s hard to leave her but I also wasn’t about to bring her into a room full of people who think calling her by the wrong name is okay. My mom stayed with her and sent me updates, and Ivy was totally fine. She’s doing amazing, by the way.
Now here’s where it got real: My sister-in-law flew in. She lives across the country and is still super close to my husband she’s also his best friend since high school and yep, Carol’s other daughter.
She’s had years of drama with their mom and has always been honest about it. She gave me a hug the second I walked in and said, loud enough for the whole table, “So are we just pretending my mom didn’t try to rename someone else’s baby, or…?”
Carol instantly did that tight-lipped fake smile like “oh we’re doing this today?” and tried to play nice. She goes, “Well I just wanted to make a suggestion and everyone blew it out of proportion.” That’s when my husband spoke up. Calm. Cold. “No, Mom. You tried to control something that wasn’t yours. Again.”
She got defensive real quick. “You should never speak to your mother like that.” And my husband goes, “Cheating on my dad and leaving us for two years, then coming back like nothing happened—that earned this kind of honesty. You don’t get to demand respect just because you share my DNA.”
Y’all. The whole table went dead silent. I was frozen. But then my husband stood up, gently helped me out of my seat, picked up my bag without saying a word, nodded to his sister, and she stood up too. He threw a $100 on the table for the check (petty and classy at the same time), and right before we walked out, he looked his mom dead in the eye and said: “We will not be speaking to you again.
You just lost a granddaughter, a son, and an amazing daughter-in-law.” Then we walked out. No one followed. No one said a word. I think they knew. (Also just to be fully transparent, I might’ve twisted up a few exact words here or there, but that’s pretty much the gist of what was said. I hope it read okay I’m actually a child author, so storytelling’s kinda my thing)
Okay… I thought my last update was the end of the saga—but apparently not. And believe me, I’ve got so much tea for you now. I’m really hoping this will finally be the last update, but at this point? Who even knows anymore.
After the brunch disaster, my husband went into full protection mode. Changed all the locks. Reset the garage code. Checked the security cameras. I didn’t even ask—he just did it. He said, “I’m protecting my girls. Period.”
His sister (my sister-in-law, and also my childhood best friend) had been staying with their parents, but after everything Carol pulled, she moved in with us. So now it’s her, my mom (staying for the month), my husband, me, and Ivy. It’s a full house—but honestly? I’ve never felt more supported. I can actually sleep. I can heal. I can breathe.
Now for what went down Monday evening around 5:30 PM. My husband had just started a 48-hour shift at the hospital. When he added it to our shared calendar, it accidentally synced to the family calendar—so yeah, his whole family knew he wouldn’t be home.
That afternoon, my mom ran to the store, and my sister-in-law was upstairs in the nursery with Ivy, picking out baby clothes. I was curled up on the couch (right by the door), trying to get a little movement in—healing stitches and all—when the doorbell rang.
I opened it, and… boom. There stood Carol and her sister. And I knew Carol was going to come for her revenge eventually. I just didn’t expect it to run this deep. YOU.CANT.MAKE.THIS.STUFF.UP.
She shoved past me so hard I lost my balance, slammed into the doorframe, and got a splinter from grabbing the edge to catch myself. Then she starts screaming. Said she needed “her grandbaby,” and if I didn’t hand Ivy over, she was going to call CPS on me.
Yes. You read that right. CPS. On me. I immediately called my husband. He pulled up the security footage from the hospital and called the police on the spot. He wanted to leave mid-shift, but obviously couldn’t.
Meanwhile, my sister-in-law locked herself and Ivy in the nursery. I was still frozen near the door while Carol kept yelling and her sister stood there saying nothing. Police arrived just minutes later and took Carol into custody. Yes. Jail.
We don’t even have the full charges yet, but my husband made it very clear—we will not be bailing her out. He told me: “You’re not taking my mom away. She did that herself.”
And honestly? That’s what I needed to hear. I’ve been carrying so much guilt, feeling like I was the one destroying his relationship with his mom—but I didn’t ruin this. She did.
We’re all safe now, and I’m beyond thankful for every message, prayer, and piece of advice I’ve gotten here. I cannot wait to get out of this town and finally go home—to my real home.
Oh—and here’s the twist of fate: a brand new, new-build house just went up for sale right next door to my sister-in-law’s place. It’s my literal dream home—everything I ever wanted. Plenty of space for Ivy to grow, and room for our family to keep growing. We’ve already put in an offer.
Even better? My husband just got transferred. Since he did his residency at the hospital in my hometown, it was easy to get him back there. We’ve already started packing, and we’re planning to be on a flight out in two weeks.
I can’t wait to raise my little girl in the town I grew up in—with my southern roots, my family, my peace, and my best friend right next door. So yeah. If you think your MIL is bad…you haven’t met mine.
Everyone is saying that they would love an update after we finally move and while I would love to give that to y’all, I think it is best for me to just sit back and enjoy my newborn baby in my new life, so I will probably be deleting this account because I will never need it again.