Seasonal Target employee refuses to call out on Christmas Eve, 'my mom started guilt-tripping me.' AITA?

My mom got mad because I said I didn’t want to call out and she started guilt tripping me and saying “it’s messed up that you won’t be at family dinner” “I can’t believe you're going to go to work on Christmas Eve” “I don’t understand why you can’t just call out so you can have dinner with the family."

This would only be my first time not going to dinner and a few of my older cousins won’t even be there, because they are busy with stuff. WIBTA if I don’t call out of work?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Blue_Waffled said: