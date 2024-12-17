Seasonal Target employee refuses to call out on Christmas Eve, 'my mom started guilt-tripping me.' AITA?

So 3 weeks ago, I (20F) started working at Target and on my 2nd day of work, I had to call out because I woke up throwing up. A team leader talked to me about my call out the next day I came to work. I’m scheduled to work from 2-9:30pm on Christmas Eve and my mom isn’t happy about that because we are supposed to go to my Grandparents' house for dinner like we usually do every year.
She told me that I’m going to have to call out but I don’t want to risk getting in trouble since I recently already had a call out. I was also hired as a seasonal worker since that’s what they had available and I’m trying to have them keep me permanently and if I call out again, especially on a holiday, that will affect my chances of them keeping me.
My mom got mad because I said I didn’t want to call out and she started guilt tripping me and saying “it’s messed up that you won’t be at family dinner” “I can’t believe you're going to go to work on Christmas Eve” “I don’t understand why you can’t just call out so you can have dinner with the family."
This would only be my first time not going to dinner and a few of my older cousins won’t even be there, because they are busy with stuff. WIBTA if I don’t call out of work?
Blue_Waffled said:
NTA, I am well into my 30s and my mom says the same every year and every year I have to put my foot down and explain to her that Christmas eve (at least in my country) is a working day and that not everyone can take the day off because they have jobs. My mother is retired and sometimes I have her on the phone on a weekday afternoon and she asks "Are you working right now?" like hello!
She will be saying the same thing every year, it's that guilt tripping family obligation stuff where someone thinks they control whatever happens in the world because it is Christmas, because it is new years, because it is a bday or whatever other holiday you can think of.
You are 20 years old, you're a seasonal worker who is being told to call out on the most important days of the season you are hired for, you don't want to risk your chances of not being re-hired after. I think you know it's only fair to tell mom you are not calling out for work.
Forward-Dingo1431 said:
I'm shocked that your mom wants you to call out. That's sending a terrible message to you. Is that the kind of work ethic she has? You have a responsibility to your job and you need to learn that now. Good for you that you're taking it seriously. I hope you get hired permanently! NTA.
MedicinalWalnuts said:
NTA. If you call out, you won't get hired permanently. This is your chance to prove you are reliable. You can also compromise by stopping by to see your relatives on your way home. It isn't ideal, but this is life when you have a job in retail.
Aggressive_Cattle320 said:
NTA. Your job is on the line, and your mother seems oblivious to that fact. Especially, since you are hoping to be taken on as a full time employee in the future, you must put yourself first. Your mother is wrong in not supporting you in this effort. My son works in a grocery store, so he rarely gets holiday time, either. It's not always convenient, but it's life.
elsie78 said:
NTA. Let her know you're open to Christmas Eve breakfast but you're not calling out sick. You work retail, hired as holiday help. Of course you're working Christmas Eve!
CrinklyPacket said:
NTA. Do you want to work it? You’re 20, employed and able to make your own decisions. If you REALLY want to be at the dinner and are happy to take the risk of losing your job, go.
But if you don’t, say no. It’s a very, very normal thing to work over Christmas for people. Seems like the choice is either your mother is disappointed that you miss a dinner, or you’re disappointed that you lose your job. Which of those are the bigger risk?
prevknamy said:
NTA. Did your mom ever work? She doesn’t seem to understand the core concept