Plane passenger refuses to un-recline seat for 'cramped' mother and child behind her.

When this tired traveler is conflicted, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to un-recline my seat on an airplane after a mother with her child asked me to?"

I had a fifteen hour flight that began at 8 PM and had been planning to sleep throughout the flight to help the time go by, as well as catching up on sleep after traveling for 24+ hours.

On the flight, there was a mom, dad and a child that was about three years old (older than the under 2 limit for a child to sit in a parents lap for free, for sure).

Throughout the first two hours, the child kicked my husbands and my seat, stood up on their parents lap to grab my hair and pull on my shirt and shoving the papers in the back of the seat in between our seats, poking us with the papers.