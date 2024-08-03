"AITA for my reaction to the secret my boyfriend kept for four years?"

Saying I'm heartbroken and pissed it's an understatement.

For context, I (29F) and my (now ex) boyfriend (34M) have been dating for a bit over 7 years. We met through a dating app and we had an instant connection. Early on the relationship, I wasn't seriously thinking about marriage and kids, but we discussed it and while I don't care for marriage, I've always been sure I'd like to have 1-2 kids and he was on board with having kids eventually.

I stress this because from our very first date I told him I wanted to have a family, it's very important to me and if he had told me he didn't want kids back then, I wouldn't have progressed the relationship.