'AITA for secretly filming my wife eating all my fries to make a point?'

And when I've done this, then she insists on not touching the fries "because I told you not to get any for me." So now I've got a small fries and a medium fries to eat on my own... which I can do, but it seems like a waste to spend another $4 since I was perfectly happy with the original amount of food.

Anyway, on this day, I tell my son I want to do an experiment. I tell him after we get our food and get back to the car to take out all of his food, take my burger and give it to me, and take my McNuggets and hold them in the back seat, so that the only thing left in the bag is my fries.