"AITA for secretly investigating my sister after her husband accused her of cheating?"

A few weeks ago, my brother-in-law (26M), I'll call him Rob, came to me (22F) and confessed that he thought my sister Emily (24F) was cheating on him. For context, Rob and I are good friends, and talk regularly at family gatherings and events.

He is an only child, but we've known each other long enough that he sees me as a sister. I've never known Emily to cheat on anyone, let alone her husband of 5 years, so at first I was skeptical of Rob's claim.

However, Rob told me that Emily had been acting distant, reserved, etc, and would evade the topic whenever he asked about it. I asked Emily if she was feeling alright, and she said she was fine.