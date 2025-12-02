'AITA if I secretly move out without telling my ex?'

He has honestly been such an awful person to me over this break up and has played with my head for so long that I’m doubting a lot, but I need out. I can’t take the mind games anymore, he’s bringing women to the house to sit in his car even though we agreed not to bring anyone near the house. He records me when I’m not doing anything or just sitting there watching a show.

He sends me messages telling me how much he misses us and everything we had together and then the next day tells me he never said or did any of that.

So this brings me to the end here.