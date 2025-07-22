'AITA for secretly planning a surprise party for my son and not telling my wife?' UPDATED

"AITA for secretly planning a surprise birthday party for my son because my wife always makes his feel like an afterthought?"

I (38M) have three kids — two daughters (15 and 12) and a son (10). In the interest of privacy, Ava (15), Lily (12), and Caleb (10) NOT THIER REAL NAMES. This might take a while, but I honestly need to vent.

I love all my kids equally, but if I’m being honest, our household doesn’t always feel equal — especially when it comes to how my wife (36F) treats our son compared to our daughters.

My wife is incredibly close to Ava and Lily. And I get it—she connects with them via fashion, makeup, high school gossip, and girl stuff. It's fine. But it's built up over the years into overt favoritism. She gives them more leeway, buys them costlier items "just because," and practically never disciplines them the same way that she disciplines Caleb.