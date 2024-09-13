'AITA for secretly recording an argument with my wife to prove that she's gaslighting me?' UPDATED

By the time that we got to the boardwalk, she was telling me that I was twisting things around and that I said certain things at a certain point in the conversation, and I disagreed. So I said, I am recording this conversation. Let's listen back together and see what went wrong. I truly want to get to the bottom of this.

I come from a family of narcissists that I cut out of my life. I have been gaslit my entire life, where my parents would always contradict my memory to control the story. I was always skeptical of my own memory because of this. In past arguments when she has contradicted me, I had always said it's scary that I don't remember it that way and said that I should record it to know the truth, and she had agreed.