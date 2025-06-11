'AITA for secretly selling alcohol at my dry wedding to cover costs?' '$5 a beer, $8 for cocktails.'

Long story short, between the money from drinks and tips, we made about $2,000, which helped cover part of the catering bill. The issue is…word got out. A few of my aunts overheard someone talking about the “secret bar,” and now my mom is livid.

She says I lied to everyone, disrespected the family, and made a “mockery of our values.” My MIL also called me “manipulative and selfish.” But honestly, most of our guests didn’t even know it happened, and the ones who did loved it. We didn’t force anyone to drink. We just gave the option discreetly.