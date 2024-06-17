'AITA for secretly swapping out my mom's bridesmaid dress?' 'I've got no business protecting mom from reality.'

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Lisbei said:

NTA but your sister is definitely the A. I can tell you from experience that trying to convince someone from your mom’s generation that size is a subjective issue and that she should own her body is not going to work, like at all. You tried to do a good thing. Your only mistake was not destroying the evidence, heh. Maybe ask your sister why she wants to hurt her own mother so badly?

Major_Barnacle_2212 said:

NTA. You altered the dress to fit, as requested. If altering it by replacing it and swapping the tag is what it took, there was no need to explain the details to your mom. She loved the dress.