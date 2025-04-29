"AITA for secretly teaching my niece manners because my sister is raising her to be 'free?'"

My sister flipped out. She said I’m “colonizing her daughter’s mind” and “teaching her to be submissive to authority” or whatever. She banned me from babysitting and made this long Facebook post about how I “undermined her parenting.” Now all her crunchy mom friends are in the comments calling me controlling and toxic.

Now Riley keeps asking when she can see me again. My mom’s on my side. Her husband’s staying out of it. I kinda feel bad but also don’t?? I just didn’t want my niece to grow up acting like a psycho in public.

wonderfulkneecap wrote:

You didn't even discipline her! You were trying to equip your niece with basic life skills that her mother is actively denying her!

I bet that kid already wishes her mother had the same parenting skills as her uncle.