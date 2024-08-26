'Selfish' bride refuses to move destination wedding to the United States for pregnant SIL. AITA?

Obviously, if we had known this way prior we wouldn’t have booked it around then, but we have had it booked since October of last year and the venue we got is our dream venue and very hard to get.

We even told her if they can’t make it we would be willing to have a small reception in the U.S when we are back so we can celebrate with them. Now we also have his brother and his girlfriend messaging us calling us selfish for not moving the wedding, and because Greece is a place he’s always wanted to go and now can’t go...