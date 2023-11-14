'Selfish' man refuses to donate kidney to teen step brother, 'We have the same blood type.' AITA?

Naturally, I was taken aback and asked why on earth she thought I would agree to such a thing. Her reasoning? Apparently, she believes that because we're now part of the same family, I should be willing to make this sacrifice for her son.

To make the situation even more surreal, my stepmother made an odd comment about the longevity and health of my side of the family. According to her, we've always lived until a very old age with no kidney problems, she literally said that we have "great quality organs."

I tried explaining that we don't have any kind of close relationship and that donating a kidney is a major decision with serious consequences. But she wouldn't hear it. According to her, I'm being selfish and heartless for not saving her boy's life.