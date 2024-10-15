'Selfish' man wants his wife to stay at a job she 'hates,' 'we can possibly be millionaires.' AITA?

"AITA for wanting my wife to stay at a job she hates because we can possibly millionaires?"

Me (30M) and my wife (30F) are lower middle class people. Always have been. We have a pretty good life great son and a house over our heads, but we always wanted more. Property, and the ability to do what we want. I make ok money but just enough to basically live where we are now.

She put her 2 weeks in today because she hates customer service and talking to customers. She says she wants to do something she likes, but has no clue what that could possibly be. She is a good employee and her company knows this. So when she told them she was leaving, they offered her 1,000 shares of the company.