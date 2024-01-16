'Selfish' woman refuses to babysit during vacation, 'she never asks for favors.' AITA?

To the family that believes you should be helping your sister, well they can volunteer to babysit! If and when they let you know that you should have agreed to babysit, simply say "Oh I'll let sister know you feel that way and that you can probably babysit then, since you would prioritize family so can make the time to help."

Your sister doesn't need the same vacation time as your days off, she is simply not doing the work of coordinating time away for her. She could easily ask you, her friends, and other family members when are some days you could all help out with a long weekend, and you may even have been willing to take a day off of work to help look after them, but not on your planned vacation.