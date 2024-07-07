"AITA for selling my house to get rid of my step children?"

My wife passed away in November. She left me three adult step children who have all been very clear that I am not their parent despite being in their lives for over ten years. Their father has retired to the Philippines.

They are 21, 22, 25. Their mother and I have been helping them out with a place to live because our city is very HCOL [high cost of living]. The youngest is in school still but the other two are employed.

After their mother passed away they stopped doing anything around the house. We had been charging no rent so they could save money. The older two were responsible for their own bills other than that. I paid power, water, Internet, all the utilities. We even provided food for the youngest.