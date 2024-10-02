'AITA for selling my family home because my pregnant SIL ate my dinner?'

[deleted] said:

NTA. They stomped all over you man, they didn't treat you like family so why should you treat them that way? You're fine mate, your uncle is the one evicting them not you.

Jareth47 said:

NTA at all and I’m very proud of you for standing up for yourself

OP responded:

Tysm I might sound pathetic but this made me smile I’ve not heard the words “proud of you” my entire life

Wow guys I’m actually crying you have no idea how much this means my family doesn’t believe in even saying I love you to each other