'AITA for selling my family home because my pregnant SIL ate my dinner?'

I (19f) lost my father last year to cancer he left me 90% of his stuff including his family home that was left to him by his dad it’s been in their family for over a hundred years. My brother (34) and my dad didn’t have a relationship (me and my brother have different fathers) but he did leave him 10k, my mom was pissed at the will reading but since she got 10k she couldn’t do anything about it.
For the past year me and her live ok together. she went on acting like it was her house like before which I had no problem with till in may my brother and his girlfriend (30) moved in (without even asking me)
They’re messy entitled and rude I told them in July I want them out by September because they don’t pay for anything nor wash a dish. In August they announced they were pregnant and my sil smugly said “guess we won’t be moving out now” It didnt go down well but when I told them I wanted them out my mom and brother basically laughed in my face.
Well the past few months have been hell they’ve become worse than before and my mom enables it than demands me to treat my sil like a princess because she’s pregnant I once had to wait outside McDonald’s till they opened to get her a McMuffin.
Well here were I maybe the a$$hole Because my sil is pregnant she eats everything she sees like the cupcakes my friend made me for my birthday she ate all six didn’t even get to try them. I can’t even make my lunch the night before because when I go to get it, it will be gone she’ll have a smug look on her face while rubbing her belly than laugh and say “I couldn’t help my self blame the baby.”
If I put stuff in my room my mom will open the door with the spare key sil can go through my mini fridge. Well a week ago I was running late to collage I didn’t have time for my breakfast or to make lunch and I had to go to work straight after so all I had that day was a bar of chocolate when I got home I was starving I made myself dinner while it was cooling down I went to use the bathroom.
I must of been in there 10 minutes at most by the time I came out she had 70% of my dinner ate and I literally lost my shit of course she started crying my mom and brother started screaming at me for making her cry making excuses like how she couldn’t help it and it was my fault for leaving food around her.
Well I had enough I told them get out just like before I got mocked but here’s the thing back in October my uncle offered me a life changing amount of money for the house I called him up crying a few days ago explaining the situation he said he’d buy the house but he will evict my mom and brother.
They ofc didn’t take it two well and I have had to stay with a friend I’ve been receiving texts and I’m being tagged in multiple posts on social media. I’m starting to think I’m the bad person now. So AITA for making my mom and brother homeless?
[deleted] said:
NTA. They stomped all over you man, they didn't treat you like family so why should you treat them that way? You're fine mate, your uncle is the one evicting them not you.
Jareth47 said:
NTA at all and I’m very proud of you for standing up for yourself
OP responded:
Tysm I might sound pathetic but this made me smile I’ve not heard the words “proud of you” my entire life
Wow guys I’m actually crying you have no idea how much this means my family doesn’t believe in even saying I love you to each other
networkconfidential said:
NTA. I'd sell the house, let them get evicted, and have a smug look in my face when they're out on the street. Family means nothing if they treat you like trash.
Teacherofnothing said:
NTA. TBH you should have gotten legal papers drawn to evict them and involve the cops because it seriously seems like they were emotionally abusing you.
Laurajenn said:
NTA. I'm 8 months pregnant so you can tell her from me that it is not excusable. I love my food, especially at the moment but being pregnant does not give you an excuse to steal food or act like an a$$hole
I would say that it's important she has housing sorted as she is going to have a baby who needs shelter, but it doesn't have to be with you. I think it is 100% understable you wouldn't want to live with someone so disrespectful and rude.
I’ll address some things:
• some of your roasts are hilarious I honestly deserve it for how bad my grammar is but I was walking to work and declining calls from my mom while making this post I almost said screw it and didn’t post
• if I sell the house to my uncle I will lose 100k but he’s always been good to me and it’s one of those situations were I’d sleep better knowing it’s gone to someone in my dads family
• my mom told me because of my age I wouldn’t be taken seriously if I tried to evict them
• if I evict them and continue to live in the house along with the high financial costs I don’t think they’d ever let me live in peace
• my mom has health issues and my sil will have to move in with her parents they won’t allow my brother so id be splitting up a young family in my moms words
• guys I’m actually crying I’ve never been told before “I’m proud of you” and the fact I’ve seen a thread of comments telling that means the absolute world to me
• i plan to meet a lawyer and will update you all as soon as I’ve news also
• since people are curious the house is worth 2.5 million its in the heart of London