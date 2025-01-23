'AITA for selling my engagement ring and refusing to give my ex any of the money?' UPDATED

Since we didn't, I decided to stay where I already live (since it's smaller, cheaper and closer to my job) so I lost my deposit (around 1,700) with no other way to get my money back, I sold the engagement ring he bought me and got 7,500 I said forget it, I will keep the rest for what he did.

But 3 days after I sold it, he contacted me, asking to meet so I could give him the ring and he could give me the deposit in full so I wouldn't lose any money'. I said no need bro, I already sold it and he got mad because the ring is worth more than the deposit. He's asking for the difference and I said no, because is mine and I don't owe him shit, then hung up.