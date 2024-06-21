'AITA for selling my late wife’s cake recipe to a bakery?' 'I am wondering if I really am a jerk.'

"AITA for selling my late wife’s cake recipe to a bakery?"

My late wife passed 3 years ago, our two kids were in their late 20s at the time. It's been a hard few years and it is even harder now that I live alone. She had a lovely dark chocolate cherry cake. It was my favorite thing that she would make and I always requested it for Father's Day.

I am a sh$t baker and I have tried to remake it from her notes. The notes are not very clear and it never turns out correct. It is depressing spending so much time and it being wrong.

I have asked my two kids to try and make it but they have refused to. I was told that they will not figure out the recipie and to stop asking. I went to a local bakery and asked for them to figure it out.