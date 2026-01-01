"AITA for selling my sister's 'dream' wedding dress?"

I (33F) have supported my older sister financially for years. To date, I’ve spent approx. $25k helping her with bills and her kids. She’s lived with me rent-free multiple times, and I currently pay the insurance on the car she drives (which is in my name).

It feels crappy bringing it all up because I’ve never asked for or wanted repayment; I just wanted to help my family, but it feels like context for how much I’ve put into being a good sister.

In 2021, she was getting married and asked me to be her MOH. I went all out. I paid for her Nashville bachelorette trip for her and the bridal party. I also paid for her dream wedding dress, veil, and storage bag because my parents (who were supposed to split it) hit a financial rough patch.