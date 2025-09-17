"AITA for selling the concert ticket I bought my friend because she can’t pay me back?"

I (19F) recently bought Ariana Grande tickets ($103 each, CA) for myself and 3 other friends who were planning to attend together. Friend 3 was iffy about paying me back because her initial budget was $80-90.

F3 asked if she could pause paying me back bc she didn’t have $105 to give me. She had >$1k in her spendings this July, and I know that she spends $20 lunch daily. We had a plan established since the presale was announced, so I don’t understand why she wasn’t prepared to pay?

I offered for her to pay me $20 for 5 months…she said she could TRY to do that. I bugged her about paying me multiple times, and she said she’d pay me when she got home. I never got $20.