'Semi-professional' unpaid photographer deletes cousin's wedding pictures; AITA?

Asking friends and family members to be amateaur unpaid vendors at your wedding is often a recipe for a tension-filled mess...

So, when a frustrated photographer decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As$hole' about their cousin's wedding debt, people were ready for the family tea.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for deleting my cousin's wedding pictures that I wasn't paid for?

My younger cousin's wedding was last December and she asked me to be the photographer for the wedding (I'm a semi-professional photographer). She told me what types of photos she wanted and I gave her a quote of just under 1k.

Wedding happens, I take the pictures, I edit them, then wait for payment which we agreed I'd get in full after the wedding before sending any pictures. However suddenly she didn't have money and wanted to set up a payment plan to pay it off in 8 months AND still get the pictures now.