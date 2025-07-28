Mom shames deadbeat dad with receipts after ex-MIL claims she’s 'living off' his child support. AITA?

His parents were very much aware of it, and complained about it, especially about the fees [he gets charged 20%] and about the arrears that are still on the account. I'm sorry for the long intro, but I find it important.

To the issue- it was my son's birthday last week. I took time off and took him on a 2 short stay at one of the UK's theme parks. When his dad and his family found out I received a call from his mother complaining that now that I live off her poor son I can afford taking my kid to trips like this and making his dad look bad in comparison.