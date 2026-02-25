"AITA for sending my mom fake pictures of my son because she refused to stop sharing them on social media?"

I have a six year old son. When he was born I shared his pictures with a group of people I trusted. This included my mother. The entire group knew that my husband and I did not want these shares publicly.

My mom shared them on her Facebook to everyone. I stopped sharing with her at all. We live on different continents so that's the only way she would have gotten to see him. Except when we visit back and forth.

We recently had our second child. My mom begged for pictures. I made her promise not to share them I said that I was only sending to her and that I would know if she shared them.