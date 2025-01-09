'AITA for sending my SIL's TikToks to family group chat causing her an anxiety attack?' UPDATED

When I(28f) first met my sister in law Anne (30) I heard about her having a tiktok account based around her looking after her old/disabled cats but don’t use tiktok so I never checked it out.

That was until my husbands niece asked to meet for coffee to talk. At first she asked me how I was doing mentally and what I had against my brothers girlfriend Anne. I was beyond clueless because I thought we (me&anne) were ok relationship wise, now don’t get me wrong I haven’t spoke to her much because I’m extremely busy but other than that I couldn’t think of anything.

She pulled out her phone and showed me multiple tiktoks of anne telling her followers about my "just no family." I’ll just list a few things:

- my mother being so bad of a "just no mil" they had to get a restraining order against her.