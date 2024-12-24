Woman sends biological son to boarding school, keeps autistic 'affair child' after husband dies. AITA?

YTA. You did not do what was best for your kids. You did what was best for you. You could not handle both kids so you ditched one of them. All of your explanations don’t change the fact that your son did a few bad teenager things and you used that as an excuse to send him away.

The only way back from this is to take total accountability for what you did, ask him to come home so you can rebuild…and that is if he wants to. For him, it would have felt no different than had you just dropped him off at social services. Of course he doesn’t want anything to do with you, why would he? You showed him he is worth nothing to you.

Large_Effective_812