'AITA for not letting my separated husband be involved with my pregnancy?'

We plan to seek joint (50/50) custody of our child and I hope we're able to coparent in a healthy way. I don't intend to do anything to keep Jack from seeing the baby once he or she is born. However, I want Jack involved with this pregnancy as little as possible. For a multitude of reasons, being around him is stressful and painful for me.

My pregnancy is not considered "high risk" but there have been a few complications so far. Nothing too serious yet, thankfully, but still. I don't want to risk anything happening to the baby so I'm doing everything I can to reduce stressors and dangers (for instance, I've started working at home so I can rest as much as possible).