'WIBTA to ask for a separation because my husband won’t clean?' Q&A with OP

"WIBTA to ask for a separation because my husband won’t clean?"

I (F31) am pregnant with me and my husband's (M33) second child. My doctor put me on bedrest for hyperemesis and severe fatigue. I've tried to keep up with the laundry and cooking dinners (while still working part-time instead of full-time), but most of the housework has fallen to my husband for 2-3 weeks now.

Today, for the first time in a while, I had the energy to wander around our home... and it was disgusting. I don't mean messy; I mean fruit flies in the sink, mold in the fridge, and dried cat vomit all over the basement floor.