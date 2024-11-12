Husband calls wife’s custody filing 'vile' after he demanded divorce and no support. AITA?

We both wanted to settle outside of court so we looked for mediators. I found 2, but it went nowhere because we were so far apart: he demanded 50% custody, immediate overnights for kids, & to pay no child support although he was the breadwinner (he said that because my parents have money, they should cover us).

He even claims we’re not married & thus it’s not a divorce just because we didn’t file the marriage license on time (we had a religious ceremony and a civil ceremony). So when mediation was going nowhere, I got a lawyer (without his knowledge) and planned to serve him a divorce.

Before serving him, he moved out, but still expected to use the house. One time, he came back to see the kids—but he was working loudly & disruptively so I asked him to leave.