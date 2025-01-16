Session musician refuses to play friend's wedding for 'exposure,' 'I should be honored.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to play at my friend’s wedding for free after she said I’d get 'exposure?'"

I (28M) am a session musician, and I also play gigs outside of work. Recently, a friend asked me to play at her wedding. She said she wanted a live performance during the ceremony and cocktail hour. I was flattered and happy to help, so I asked her about the details and offered a reasonable fee based on my experience.

That’s when things got weird. She seemed shocked that I was asking for payment. She told me, "But you're a friend! You should do this as a wedding gift!" Then she added that it would be "great exposure" for me since many guests might want to book me for future events.