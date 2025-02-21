'AITA for setting up a camera in my boyfriend’s room to catch his sister stealing my stuff?'

So, after a few more of my things mysteriously vanished, I decided I needed proof. I set up a camera in my boyfriend’s room, facing the spot where I kept my stuff, and waited. And, oh boy, did I get proof.

Not only did his sister go through my things multiple times, but she also rummaged through my personal bag. Like, straight-up opened it and looked inside. Twice. And who knows how many other times she did it before I caught her on camera?

At this point, my boyfriend and I agreed we needed to confront her. We told his mom first, hoping to handle it…civilly. His mom called his sister into the room, and we showed her the footage. And this girl—with a straight face—lied. To our faces. Even with video evidence.