'AITA for setting boundaries with my wife’s family when she thinks I’m being unreasonable?'

Without informing me, he had come over to build a protective cover for our heat pump — a project I had already started. I had previously told him I wanted to handle the work myself so I could learn, though I appreciated his advice. He had agreed. But now, he proudly told me, “I put this together last night,” showing a frame he’d already assembled, then said, “Put some clothes on and let’s get started.”

I was stunned — totally naked and shocked he was even there. I went inside and called Jennifer. She said, “Yeah, he asked if he could come help, and I said it was fine — but I told him to call you first.”