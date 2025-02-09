"AITA for setting my wedding date for a week my BIL doesn't have custody of his kids?"

My sister got married last year and it's been a complete nightmare of massive proportions. Her husband's divorced and he has two kids (7 and 11) with his ex. His ex is insane and there's a lot of unhappiness in my sister's home.

The kids don't like my sister because of their mom's influence. My sister is pregnant so that's extra exciting. The kids don't like our family because we're related to my sister.

They also started hating on their own aunt because she and my sister have become close since they met. The kids are rude and disrespectful to my sister and to us. They throw tantrums and only their dad can make them stop in the moment. Anyone else steps in and they fully ignore them.