Dad plays dumb about stepfamily's cruelty until son's public confrontation. 'You saw everything.' AITA?

Every Christmas it was the same thing. My dad and Tina saw but they said and did nothing about it. We spent time with Tina's family and not with anyone on dad's side so nobody saw a problem with it.

But, even when we did occasionally see someone from dad's family, it wasn't like they cared. My dad wasn't close with his family and they didn't seem to give a F about me.

I never knew anyone on my maternal side but I always assumed they felt the same since my mom hadn't wanted me when she was alive and died when I was two from drugs.