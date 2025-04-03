'AITA for 'shaming' my husband's family by bringing my own fancy linens to their house?' UPDATED

He suggested I try using some topical medicine if I have an outbreak. I argued that I absolutely would not mind what pillowcase I sleep on, were it not for the skin condition I have, and prefer to use the pillowcase because I find many topical medicines ineffective.

My husband threw the pillowcase away while I was out with MIL, and on waking the next day my face was red and painful. I bought another pillowcase, intending to keep it hidden and pull it out just at bedtime (to minimize potentially offending his parents, and pissing off husband), but he found this one as well and basically told me I should leave his parents' home if I'm too good to sleep on their pillowcases.