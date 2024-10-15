Woman’s grocery store encounter reveals twin’s partner abandoned his former wife and kids; 'He's a deadbeat.' AITA?

He got mad and said "What's your problem with me" and I said because you're a deadbeat. They both got quiet and he said "That doesn't mean I'll be one for this kid"... at that point I laughed and got up to leave.

I'm in the hallway on the way to the elevator when my sister comes running behind me and keeps asking why I'm being so rude while she's sobbing. I told her that she should be ashamed to be pregnant by a guy that abandoned his other kids knowing that happened to us and that she's disgusting and a loser and he's gonna leave her like he did did his ex.