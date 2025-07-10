'AITA if I share about my husband's affair on our anniversary FB post?'

As I was stressing about all of that, I was then getting berated for getting help, like landscaping and house cleaners, because it cost too much money, according to him. I felt like I was failing him and I was hurting so bad. I haven't been great with money, I won't deny that, but these were things I truly couldn't have done on my own.

I already power washed the house myself to save money, fixed things we should have hired a handyman for, etc. After my family arrived in Hawaii, my husband was very short and distant with me, but I assumed it was because he was about to deploy for 7 months and I just tried to make him comfortable. Instead he was drunk as often as he could be and I just stopped trying. 3 weeks after we arrived, he deployed.