'AITA if I share about my husband's affair on our anniversary FB post?'

TL;DR- Should I post about my husband's infidelity on our anniversary to announce our divorce to friends and family? The important people already know.
Back story- my husband (39m) and I (33f) are coming up on our 13 year anniversary in a couple weeks. We have 2 girls (9&6) and have had a pretty solid relationship. At least I thought so. He is military and got a promotion in rank three years ago that had him getting moved to Hawaii very rapidly, so he moved ahead of the family to start work.
I stayed in Connecticut to get the move planned, the house sold, the pets moved (huge process when moving to Hawaii, iykyk), on top of doing all the normal life things like school, doctor and dentist appointments, keeping the house clean for showings (with 2 kids, 2 dogs and a cat), etc. It was a lot. But I did it because that's life as a military spouse.
As I was stressing about all of that, I was then getting berated for getting help, like landscaping and house cleaners, because it cost too much money, according to him. I felt like I was failing him and I was hurting so bad. I haven't been great with money, I won't deny that, but these were things I truly couldn't have done on my own.
I already power washed the house myself to save money, fixed things we should have hired a handyman for, etc. After my family arrived in Hawaii, my husband was very short and distant with me, but I assumed it was because he was about to deploy for 7 months and I just tried to make him comfortable. Instead he was drunk as often as he could be and I just stopped trying. 3 weeks after we arrived, he deployed.
In the months he was deployed, I fell into severe depression due to a medication issue that nearly ended with me being put in a grippy sock vacation, but I was able to figure it out with help from friends. I got most of the house unpacked, the kids were settled in school and extracurriculars, and I did what I could to make our new home ready for his return.
He returned at the end of January. Wouldn't hold my hand, barely gave me a kiss, etc. I knew we had things to discuss but I wasn't prepared for him to ask for a divorce. He stated my financial irresponsibility for the last 12 years (I won't deny that, but he isn't as smart with money as he thinks he is) and my leaving the church (I am agnostic/spiritual now) as his reasoning and refused marriage counseling.
I was blindsided and devastated. I begged him to reconsider counseling and after a day, he agreed. I felt like there was hope. That night, he got drunk (he's an alcoholic and I'd been trying for years for him to accept that, but I digress) and I knew he didn't have an alarm set for work the next day.
I unlocked his phone, which I've always known the code for, and as the screen opened, it was a conversation between himself and Diana (30f). I then went through his conversation with her, and checked elsewhere on his phone. He'd been having a long distance affair with this woman, who lived in Texas, for over two years.
He even had her fly to Hawaii to visit him two years ago, getting her a storage unit to start her moving here, which I know from pictures and videos of them together. He moved his family from the mainland to Hawaii knowing that he had no intention of staying with me, uprooting his kids lives because he couldn't be a man and admit his infidelity.
Anyway, we've been separated since then and in the divorce process, but things are taking forever. We haven't posted about the divorce and he's not even told anyone in his family outside of his mother. I'm tired of pretending.
So I was going to post on our anniversary a nice little blurb about the 11 happy years together and how these last couple years shouldn't count and then post pictures of him and this woman so people would understand why we're getting divorced. I know it's petty but I'm tired of him thinking he's not in the wrong at all and would love for him to get put in his place.
Edit- he's already screwing up his career. He's been so distracted by having a side piece that his performance has been abysmal at work and he's been hated at his new command. His chain of command is already aware of the affair as well, they just haven't had to even do anything regarding that because he's doing it to himself.